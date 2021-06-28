Blair William & Co. IL Sells 155 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,958.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,417,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $124.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.