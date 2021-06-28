Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

