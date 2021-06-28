Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

