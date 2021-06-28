Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

