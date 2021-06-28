Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,499,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Encore Capital Group worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

ECPG opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

