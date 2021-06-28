Blair William & Co. IL Buys 313 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

