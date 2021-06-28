BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Equity Bancshares worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EQBK opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.