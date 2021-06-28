BlackRock Inc. Has $30.48 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $30,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,056 shares of company stock worth $72,558,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

