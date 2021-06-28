BlackRock Inc. Has $29.51 Million Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rocky Brands worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $55.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

