BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.31% of Farmers National Banc worth $29,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.19 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $458.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

FMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

