Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLKLF. National Bank Financial started coverage on Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

BLKLF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

