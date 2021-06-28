BlackCoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018345 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,745,902 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

