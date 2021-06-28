Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $6.57 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $3,684.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00308237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00172619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

