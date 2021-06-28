BitBall Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,434.17 or 1.00180218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

