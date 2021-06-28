Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $633.56 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $429.48 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.58. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

