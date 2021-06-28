Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.44. Big Banc Split has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.58.
About Big Banc Split
