Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

