Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $783.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

