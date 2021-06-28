Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 529 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 653.1% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

