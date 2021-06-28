Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $67.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29.

