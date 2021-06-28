Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

