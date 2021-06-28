Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,603 ($112.40) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £112.94 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.