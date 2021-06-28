Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ETR:TLX opened at €34.52 ($40.61) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.99. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. Talanx has a twelve month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a twelve month high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

