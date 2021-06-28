Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.36 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $106,750.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,606,749 coins and its circulating supply is 6,208,038 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

