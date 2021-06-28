Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

