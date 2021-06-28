BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in June

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BDOUY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

