Barrington Research Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $12.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $9.07 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
