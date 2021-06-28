Barrington Research Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $12.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $9.07 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

