Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,825 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

