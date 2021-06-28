Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $428.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,407. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $428.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.