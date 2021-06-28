Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. 246,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

