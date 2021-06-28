Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

