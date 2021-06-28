Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,533 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 30.34% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DURA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,520,000.

NYSEARCA:DURA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07.

