Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.