Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,357 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.50 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.