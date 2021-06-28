Barclays PLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.