Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $213.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

