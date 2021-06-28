Barclays PLC Acquires 13,102 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $341.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.01. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.44 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.