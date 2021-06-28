Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 90,119 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $82,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after buying an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

