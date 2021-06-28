Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,940 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $72,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 20.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Timken by 231.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $80.74 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

