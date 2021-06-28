Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,963 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.86% of The Brink’s worth $73,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.