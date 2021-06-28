Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.77 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $74,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $266.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

