Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 72,300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $76,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.08 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

