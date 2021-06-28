Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,583 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $75,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

