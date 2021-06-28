Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

