Bank of Montreal Can Sells 48,470 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.13 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

