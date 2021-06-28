Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,450 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.90% of Universal Electronics worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

