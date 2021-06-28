Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,242 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.