Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWET. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $482,000.

SWET stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

