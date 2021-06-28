Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.