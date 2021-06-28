Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $47.11 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

